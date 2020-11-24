Thanksgiving is coming up, although the gatherings around the dining room tables may be smaller this year, there's at least still some good food! From dressing, to mashed potatoes, to pumpkin pie…the list goes on and on. But what if you're looking to add in some healthier options?
Here are some sides you can add to your meal this year.
Cranberry sauce: Scrap the sugar and butter, it's a Thanksgiving staple and a "superfood" that's high in vitamins and has a good source of fiber. On top of boosting your immune health, the nutrients in cranberries have been linked to lower blood pressure and preventing certain cancers.
Green beans: Another favorite you'll probably have on your plate this year. These veggies are high in antioxidants and other nutrients that can lower the severity of strokes.
Sweet potatoes: They are great sources of vitamin C and D, which are critical for our immune systems, helping our energy levels, moods and building healthy bones, heart and even skin.