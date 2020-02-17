PADUCAH — Our annual WPSD Local 6 Healthy Living Health Fair wrapping up at 5 p.m. at the Kentucky Oaks Mall.
Many of you got your hearing and blood pressure checked and a whole lot more.
There was a big turnout with more than 300 people who stopped by throughout the day. Thirteen vendors gave free health screenings and information. Lots of people found out how healthy they are.
Local 6 spoke with a man who said he wouldn't miss it, even if you offered him a cruise.
Even before Kentucky Oaks mall officially opened, people were already in line.
Sterling Edwards came to the fair.
"You gotta' have a reason to get up in the morning," Edwards said. "So this morning is: go to the health fair."
Edwards is a Vietnam era veteran. He said he gets pretty good health care from the VA, but it's always good to get checkups. This is his second year at the fair.
He even passed up on being on a cruise to be there. There were also a few booths he passed up. He doesn't stop by the booth to learn about funeral homes.
"I always skip this one, because I ain't ready to go," Edwards said.
He also skips the one to help with back issues.
"I don't lift much that weighs more than $100 bill, so my back is OK," Edwards said.
Sterling found out his blood sugar was a little high.
Overall, he said he's feeling pretty good about the day, but is concerned for his wife's health.
"Oh, I need one of those stress balls," Edwards said. "I tell you why. I don't need it. It's for my wife."
Monday, his mission was to get a clean bill of health. And he said mission complete.
"I'm good to go for another year," Edwards said.
Vendors also gave away some items like ice and heat packs. If you missed it this year, we're already planning to have another one next year.
Guest speakers also gave seminars about sensible portions, healthy snacks, and dispelled some Medicare myths.