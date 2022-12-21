PADUCAH — A hearing date has been set for Paducah City Commissioner David Guess after his fellow city leaders asked him to resign and approved a resolution accusing him of misconduct.
Guess' fellow commissioners asked him to step down during a Paducah City Commission meeting last week. Guess declined.
PREVIOUS: Paducah City Commission members ask David Guess to resign, public comments heard on text message incident
The request came after city leaders learned Guess sent text messages to a city employee that contained racist connotations regarding a fellow city commission candidate.
On Election Day, Guess sent a text about campaign signs for Dujuan Thomas, one of Guess' opponents in the city commission race, being removed by a city employee for being placed illegally.
Guess said in a text: "You got dujan under control"
The city employee replied: "He is mad at you lol."
Guess replied: "Whitey keeping a black man down."
Then followed that up with: "Sorry. It just came out. I haven't said one thing this whole election or any day that I'm alive."
The city employee replied: "No comment lol."
While Guess declined the request for his resignation during the Dec. 15 meeting, the commissioner shared a public apology for the messages he sent.
“I offer my apology. After a period of additional reflection, I recognize that the comments that I made near the end of the Election Day after hard-fought races by the candidates can be perceived as hurtful and inappropriate,” Guess said.
An order signed Wednesday, Dec. 21, by Mayor George Bray says a full public hearing on the matter will be held at 4 p.m. on Jan. 17 in the Board of Commissioners Chambers inside Paducah City Hall.
The order says the parties involved must file a list of witnesses and exhibits by Jan. 9, and any pre-hearing motions must be filed by Jan. 11. All responses will be due by Jan. 13.