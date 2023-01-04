PADUCAH — In about two weeks, hearing will be held that could lead to the removal of Paducah City Commissioner David Guess. The hearing comes after texts Guess sent a city employee that contained a statement with racist connotations came to light.
Last month, the Paducah City Commission presented Guess with a formal letter — signed by all the other commission members — asking him to resign. Guess declined that request.
A public hearing is set for 4 p.m. on Jan. 17.
The Paducah city manager tells Local 6 that both sides — for and against Guess — will speak during the hearing. Guess will have legal representation.
After the hearing, the city commission will vote on his removal. That vote must be unanimous to remove Guess from the local governing body.
If all of his fellow commissioners vote to remove Guess, he can appeal that decision in circuit court.
