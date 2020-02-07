Weather Alert

...PATCHY SLICK SPOTS CONTINUE ON AREA ROADS... ACROSS SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, SOUTHWEST INDIANA, AND WESTERN KENTUCKY, PATCHY SLICK SPOTS ARE LIKELY TO CONTINUE THIS MORNING. MOST OF THE ADVERSE ROAD CONDITIONS HAVE BEEN REPORTED IN WESTERN KENTUCKY, WHERE UP TO AN INCH OF SNOW ACCUMULATED LAST NIGHT. UNTREATED ROADS CONTINUE TO HAVE PATCHY BLACK ICE. SOME BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES HAVE BEEN REPORTED TO BE ICY. AREAS OF FLURRIES WILL CONTINUE THIS MORNING. ALTHOUGH NO ACCUMULATIONS ARE EXPECTED, A DUSTING OF SNOW COULD RESULT IN PERSISTENT SLICK SPOTS THIS MORNING. TEMPERATURES WILL RISE ABOVE FREEZING BY EARLY THIS AFTERNOON, WHICH WILL RESULT IN IMPROVING ROADS. UNTIL THEN, USE EXTRA CAUTION AND BE ALERT FOR ICY SPOTS.