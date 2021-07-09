surfside recovery efforts1.jpg

This July 6 photo shows Miami-Dade first responders and task force teams continuing to delayer the debris at the Surfside building collapse site.

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The death toll in the Florida condominium collapse has risen to 79 after 14 additional victims were pulled out of the rubble.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced the new number at a Friday news conference, calling it both “staggering” and “heartbreaking.”

An additional 61 people are still unaccounted for.

surfside recovery efforts2.jpg

This June 30 photo shows Miami firefighters removing debris from the Surfside building collapse site. 

On Thursday, Paraguay’s foreign minister said in a radio report that the body of the sister of that country’s first lady was among those found. Several Latin American citizens were reported in the building when it collapsed.

Rescue workers now focused on finding remains instead of survivors have pledged to keep up their search for victims until they clear all the debris at the site.

