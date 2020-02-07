PADUCAH — Friday was a special night at Heartland Church in Paducah: A Night to Shine.
It's a prom created by the Tim Tebow Foundation for those with special needs.
They got the full prom experience, from corsages, to pictures, hair and makeup, and of course the prom arrivals.
Video from the dance shows party-goers showing off their moves and having a great time.
We caught up with some prom attendees about their night.
Travis Hicks said he enjoys dancing. Asked how many girls danced with him, he said "A lot!"
Giovani Hillman and Alicia Thomas were there, too, dancing and having fun.
This is the third year A Night to Shine has been hosted at Heartland, and it's the sixth year it's been done nationwide.