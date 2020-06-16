PADUCAH —The LGBTQ+ community is celebrating a big win. The Supreme Court decided Monday that those individuals are protected from discrimination in the workplace under the 1964 Civil Rights Act.
In Paducah, Heartland Equality Director of Operations Dustin Havens said he was pleased with the decision, a change that came during Pride month.
"For the Supreme Court to take that stance was monumental in our effort. It's just a starting point though," said Havens. "You know, just like gay marriage was, it's a building block to true equality."
Havens said he has experienced his share of discrimination in workplaces in Paducah. "There was always homophobic comments made, and there's always a lot of that undercutting. And it digs deep. It really hurts, you know," said Havens. "People don't understand that when they say the F word, to them they are just saying something, but it can be really hurtful."
He said decisions like these are important for making strides toward equality for all.
"It's not even an LGBTQ issue. It comes down to a race issue. It comes down to a religious issue," said Havens. "Anytime people are different than you, there's no excuse to make them feel less than you, because it hurts. It truly hurts."
Havens said for those facing discrimination at work, they should go to their human resources department, the American Civil Liberties Union, the Fairness Campaign or Heartland Equality.
The Paducah nonprofit changed its name from the Paducah LGBT Welcome Center to Heartland Equality in May, to show its expanded service to all states in the Local 6 Area.