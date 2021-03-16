PADUCAH — A local LGBTQIA+ center is demanding answers after one of their windows was cracked.
Heartland Equality in Paducah said someone tried to break the event center's window, and the damage is costing the organization money.
Heartland Equality Director of Operations Dustin Havens said the center's landlord and a real estate agent discovered the damage Monday.
He said the person responsible needs to be educated.
"I'd want to tell them that this is 2021, and this isn't OK. Hate has no place in western Kentucky. It has no place in the Heartland region. And grow up," said Havens.
He spent Tuesday making calls and sending emails on behalf of the program and working on the insurance claim for the damage.
Havens called the Paducah Police Department to file a report, which is now characterized as a criminal misdemeanor.
"So when the force hit, it shattered to a crack here and then up to the top, but they couldn't actually get access to the building," he said.
Havens said the damage could cost anywhere from $1,000 to $1,500.
The director of operations said someone tried to break this window, but the center's security cameras did not pick up anything.
Havens said it was a hate crime. He is upset someone would do this, especially when the center is trying to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We didn't get a lot of support from the city nonprofit aid or anything of that nature, and so we fight every day. We chicken scratch, so to say, to stay afloat," said Havens. "So, it's so frustrating when you see your hard work get attacked by ignorance."
Heartland Equality has created an online fundraiser to repair the window and buy more security cameras. Havens said the community "puts up" with the group, and they continue to be heckled by conservative groups.
"It's an ongoing fight, and we just have to persevere and show them that love always wins. Love conquers hate every time," said Havens.
If you would like to donate to the Heartland Equality fundraiser, visit the group's Facebook page.
The Paducah Police Department said this is not the only incident against the LGBTQIA+ community.
There was also a report of a pride flag stolen from a home on Jefferson Street.
A Paducah woman found a box on her back porch. Inside were two of her Pride flags from her front porch, torn up.
There was also a letter inside that read, "Don't ever put those f------ flags up or we'll take them again. F------ must die."
Paducah police said they are continuing to investigate both incidents.