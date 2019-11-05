MARION, IL — In honor of Veterans Day, people lined up 576 American Flags, bearing the names of veterans. The impressive display at Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, Illinois, is called The Trail of Heroes.
Every year on the Tuesday before Veterans Day, people visit Heartland Regional Medical Center, not for a checkup, but to celebrate the heroes we call veterans. Army veteran Jim Radcliffe placed a flag in remembrance of our nation's best.
"Every one one of them sacrificed their lives to give us the freedom we know today," said Radcliffe.
Each flag carries the name of a veteran, including the father of the director of marketing at Heartland, Herby Voss. That's why he said it's so personal to him.
"My father's represented here, my father-in-law, my grandfather's represented here. It's a privilege to do what we do and to remember our veterans," Voss said.
"They heard the call and answered the call to serve our country. It's that willingness that allows us to enjoy the freedoms we have today," said Radcliffe.
Freedoms that can come with a price. The money raised by the Trail of Heroes will go to support the Heartland Regional Auxiliary.
The flags will remain in place until Nov. 11. The Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois was given a check for more than $50,000 from the Southern Illinois Made Expo.