MARION, IL— Heartland Regional Medical Center will resume all services that were restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a release, services that will be resumed include diagnostic imaging services, sleep clinic studies and cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation.
The medical center will continue to offer telehealth services in addition to in-person visits. In order to protect the patients and staff, Heartland Regional will continue their "No Visitor" policy until further notice.
Patients are encouraged to contact their provider or go to HeartlandRegional.com before their appointment for visitation details.
Patients with elective surgeries must test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of a scheduled procedure. They must self-quarantine until the day of their appointment. A temperature check will also be performed on the day of the procedure.
Patients who test positive for COVID-19 or are displaying symptoms and are waiting for test results are isolated in separate care areas. If you think you may have COVID-19, you are still encouraged to call the hospital's call ahead hotline at 888-534-2786 before coming to the hospital.