PADUCAH — The COVID-19 Community Task Force in Paducah in McCracken County has established a COVID-19 testing site in the parking lot of Heartland Church in Paducah for patients who have a doctor's order.
Nicole Turnbo is one of the organizers, and she gave us a tour of the new facility.
"Once the patient has an order from their doctor to come to the drive-thru facility, they will pull up here on Pecan Avenue, and then our personnel will come out and ask you to put your drivers license up to your window without rolling your window down so we can confirm who you are," Turnbo explains.
While a doctor's reference is required to be tested there, there is no charge for anyone who is tested.
"We had a donor that graciously gave for this, and this is all free to the patient. That's really important, because I know a lot of places are charging," she said.
"This is station three. When they pull up, we are verifying with them their information — their date of birth, their phone number and their address. They do rolled their window down, and we are 6 feet away and also with a mask on, and we’re speaking with them to confirm all of their information is correct," Turnbo said.
Next comes station four.
"Patients pull up after they have everything confirmed — their date of birth, their address, their phone number. They pull up to here, the garage door will come up when they are ready, and we will have a swabber suited up with all the necessary PPE, plus a safety monitor watching them," she explained.
If you've heard the COVID-19 test is a little unpleasant, well, that's true.
"It’s not the most pleasant test in the world, and we do apologize to people — that we're not trying to hurt you, but it is necessary for that swab to go in your nose — and quite a ways — to get an adequate sample," Turnbo said.
"And when they are finished and all is clear, then yes, they just go out the other side of the garage door, and they’re on their way," she said.
Safety comes first at the drive-thru testing site. "The McCracken County Sheriff Department is here to make sure all the staff working here and all the patients that come through are safe," Turnbo said.
She said it takes about 10 minutes for a patient to move through all the steps and be on their way. So what happens once you've left the site?
"Once we get the swab, we take that into our processing room, and we make sure the requisition that the lab needs for that is processed and put together, and the labs are then sent off to the lab. Once the lab receives that, we will get our results within 24 hours," Turnbo explained.
Again, Turnbo stresses that you must have a doctor's reference to be tested at this site. So far, they’ve tested more than 100 people, and five have come back with positive tests.