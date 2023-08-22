WATER VALLEY, KY — The Local 6 area is facing dangerous heat and humidity this week. Those impacted include storm survivors. Some have had to adjust to living in campers.
On Tuesday, cool air was blowing from the air conditioner and through a fan in Michael and Halina Brown’s camper. It was dark inside. They covered the windows with blinds and towels to help protect against the heat.
The couple is living in the camper after their home in Hickory, Kentucky, was flooded a few weeks ago.
They said they’re grateful for it.
“Smaller, confined area, it's a little harder to cool, but it's still comfortable,” Michael said. “It’s livable. We could be having it worse.”
That positive attitude is carrying them through amid the humidity and heat.
The Browns’ camper is one of nine that flood survivors are occupying at Camp Graves, a nonprofit organization helping storm survivors.
But, the Camp Graves board said living in a camper can be a burden for people who aren’t used to it.
“These campers are not made for 120 degree heat index,” Camp Graves Board Member Shae Copeland said. “I mean, we're talking about living in an aluminum can. One air conditioner just can't keep up.”
Not only that, the board said living in a camper can be challenging, especially in this weather.
The board sent out a message to residents about how to adjust to the space.
“People who haven't had experience in campers, it's a different way of life, and it's just hard to get people to realize it's not a stick-built home or an apartment building that's surrounded by insulation,” said Copeland.
The Browns are getting used to this new way of life.
But right now, they’re looking on the bright side – at least they have a place to call their own.
“My heart goes out to the ones who don't have this,” Michael said. “As I said, there is 20-plus here, but there's probably hundreds who don't have this.”
There are more than 20 campers at Camp Graves. Nine are occupied by flood survivors.
The others are survivors from the December 2021 tornado outbreak.
You can donate to Camp Graves and help flood and tornado survivors. Click here for more information.