MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY– On Tuesday, U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona recognized seven Kentucky schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021, including Heath Elementary School in West Paducah.
The Blue Ribbon recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.
“I commend all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect, and teach our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better,” Secretary Cardona said.
Other Kentucky schools recognized include:
- Anchorage – Anchorage Public School, Anchorage Independent School District.
- Erlanger – Saint Henry District High School, Diocese of Covington.
- Fort Mitchell – Blessed Sacrament Elementary School, Diocese of Covington.
- Gamaliel – Gamaliel Elementary School, Monroe County School District.
- Lexington – Rosa Parks Elementary School, Fayette County School District.
- Louisville – Greathouse Shryock Traditional School, Jefferson County School District.
In total, 325 schools were recognized nationwide. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program is in its 39th year. The program has given away 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools.
Heath Elementary School is part of the McCracken County School District.