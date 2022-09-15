An unprecedented event: That's how the Kentucky Parole Board is describing the parole hearing for Heath High School shooter Michael Carneal.
On Dec. 1, 1997, Carneal entered Heath High School and fired 10 rounds at a group of students.
Carneal killed three girls — Nicole Hadley, Jessica James and Kayce Steger — and injured five other students.
He is the first school shooter eligible for parole in the state of Kentucky, but not in the United States.
In 1979, Grover Cleveland Elementary School shooter Brenda Ann Spencer received the same sentence as Carneal after killing two adults and injuring eight children and a police officer at the San Diego school.
She has been denied parole six times since her arrest, most recently in August of this year.
That means Carneal could be the first to be granted parole. The decision could influence similar cases for years to come.
Logging in and setting up — Assistant McCracken County Commonwealth's Attorney James Mills says his office is working to make Carneal's parole hearing as transparent as possible.
“It's not behind closed doors. It's not something that the public feels like they don't have access to. People can actually see what's going on,” Mills says.
The hearing will take place virtually, over Zoom.
Mills says so many in the community were impacted by the shooting, but testimony is limited to statutory victims.
“We can expect to hear from the victims of the crime and their next of kin and close relatives,” Mills says.
And those who can't testify can gather at West Kentucky Community and Technical College to watch the proceedings.
Mills says many may need emotional support.
“We want to make sure that they feel comfortable as they're watching this and having to deal with this trauma that they're — maybe it's being reopened,” says Mills.
Others may want to be alone when they confront these emotions again 25 years later.
People can request the Zoom link from the parole board.
“They are giving the link out on the basis of priority. Obviously victims get first priority. They don't want to crash the server if there's so many people on,” Mills says.
They are also working on streaming the hearing on YouTube, so more people can have access from home.
The two-part hearing will start at 10 a.m. Monday in room 109 of the Emerging Technology Center on WKCTC's campus in Paducah. Day one will consist of victim testimonies.
Day two, on Tuesday, will begin at 8 a.m. in room 140. That's when the parole board will be speaking with Carneal.
We will update you with more information if the YouTube livestream becomes available.