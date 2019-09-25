PADUCAH — School shootings rock communities to their core. The nation has seen 22 school shootings this year alone.

The subject hits close to home. The Local 6 area experienced the Heath High School shooting in 1997 and the Marshall County High School shooting in 2018.

The book "If I Don't Make It, I Love You: Survivors in the Aftermath of School Shootings," contains essays from survivors recounting their experiences.

There are 21 chapters, each highlighting a mass school shooting. In the book, two survivors of the Heath High School shooting shared their experience. They said they hope the book provides healing, understanding, and sparks a national conversation about gun violence.

Christina Ellegood survived the Heath High School shooting, in which three people died, including her little sister, Nicole Hadley. She decided to share her story in hopes that it would help others.

"The essay I've wrote is called ' A New Normal,' which is something that I've told a lot of people, especially after the Marshall shooting," said Ellegood. "That everything that you knew pre-shooting will never be the same, so you're learning everything over again."

Ellegood struggles to read the book, including her own essay.

In it, she writes: "There was no one like me in America. I was the only person to survive a school shooting and lose a sibling in the same event. I was living with the trauma of surviving a mass shooting and mourning my sister.(Ch.16, pg. 333)

Hollan Holm also survived that shooting, and is now an advocate for gun violence prevention. He visited Washington, D.C., to attend a judiciary meeting called "Protecting America from Assault Weapons."

"I experienced a great deal of frustration with our politicians and lawmakers and their inaction to really take any steps to try and solve the issue of gun violence that is plaguing the country," said Holm.

He, too struggles, with reading the book.

In his essay, "Terror Springs Eternal," he references that frustration. Holm writes: "Like so many others from Heath and Mccracken County we had lived these stories, felt this pain, and experienced these fears before, and we relive it every time there's another shooting." (Ch.16, pg. 328)

Marshall County High School shooting survivors also shared their experiences in the book.

Hailey Case was a freshman at the time. She writes: "Do you know what it's like to be shot at? It's terrifying. You see it on TV and hear about in the news, but you never realize how scary it actually is."

Survivors mentioned the sensitivity of the book, but said they hope it builds understanding and provides healing.

"I think that this book is going to be very powerful and really can bring a lot of attention to what people actually go through after shootings," said Ellegood.

Ellegood and Holm said the book can also open the eyes of politicians as well as communities, showing them that these situations don't just vanish.

A percentage of the books' sales goes to different charities involved with assisting mass shooting survivors.