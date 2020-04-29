PADUCAH — Marshall Strong will take on a new meaning on June 12. Victims and families impacted by the Jan. 23, 2018, Marshall County High School shooting will have a chance to give statements at the shooter's sentencing.
Survivors of the 1997 Heath High School shooting in McCracken County talked with Local 6 about what sentencing day in court looked like for them. Missy Jenkins Smith chose to give a victim impact statement that day. More than 20 years later, she isn't just surviving — she's thriving.
"I wouldn't live my life around it so much, and I would talk to people about it and not hold it in," said Jenkins Smith. "And I think that's the most important, is that those feelings that you're having — it's OK."
After being shot at Heath High School and subsequently paralyzed, she said she appreciated not going through a trial. She made her voice heard during the sentencing.
"It was good to get it out and tell him," she said. "Even if he didn't respond, it was good to know that he was looking at me. He was seeing the difference, and what had happened, and the consequences of his actions and what I had to deal with."
Christina Ellegood lost her sister, Nicole Hadley, in that shooting, and choose not to speak at sentencing.
"It's something I've thought about in the past and thought about how would I have felt if I did say something versus how I feel about not doing it," Ellegood said. "And I don't regret it, and I don't think I was in the emotional place to be able to express my feelings on how on how I felt.
In a few years, she'll have to decide if will she speak at the shooter's parole hearing. "If he gets denied parole, how many years do we have to wait until he's up for parole again?" she asked. "And then, if he is granted parole, how does that affect our lives? How do our lives change?"
Ellegood and and Jenkins Smith each said there's no right answer.
"You don't have to live the consequences of that person's actions, because they're dealing with the consequences," Jenkins-Smith said.
This time, survivors have a choice in the matter.