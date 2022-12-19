PADUCAH — Heath Middle School is getting a $1,000 donation after three eighth-grade students won this year's Department of Energy West Kentucky Regional Science Bowl t-shirt design contest, the DOE Portsmouth/Paducah Project Office announced Monday.
The winning design — created by Sam Dobson, Caroline Roberts and Gavin Schooley — will be featured on t-shirts given to students and coaches to wear in the 2023 DOE West Kentucky Regional Science Bowl. The high school competition is set for Feb. 3, and the middle school competition is set for Feb. 10.
Their design was inspired by the Super Bowl.
“When we saw this was the 15th anniversary of the Science Bowl, it reminded us of the Super Bowl’s iconic Roman numerals,” Roberts said in a statement included in the DOE's news release announcing the winning design. “We decided it would be exciting to theme our shirts after that.”
She said it's been "a joy" to work with her school's Science Bowl team this year.
"This year, I am blessed to have a team that is very supportive of each other. They are so cooperative, hard-working, and as evidenced by their winning t-shirt design, they are also a very creative group,” Roberts said. “I am so thankful to DOE and all the contractors who volunteer their time each year to make the Science Bowl an engaging day of competition for all the area students.”
The 2023 DOE West Kentucky Regional Science Bowl will mark the event's return to in-person competition. The event has been held virtually since 2020.
“I am excited to have the opportunity to compete face-to-face instead of not being able to see (other teams) because of COVID,” Schooley said in a statement.
The DOE Portsmouth/Paducah Project Office says that, come February, dozens of schools in the region will compete for the opportunity to advance to the national level.