MCCRACKEN COUNTY — Heath Elementary School and Heath Middle School in McCracken County raised more than $2,500 for cancer research in one week.

Students and teachers held a celebration Friday at the Heath Elementary gym.

Over the past week, students wore silly socks (to "sock it to cancer"), hats (for "hats off for a cure"), pajamas (to represent "dreaming of a cure"), and superhero outfits (to represent "fighting for a cure"). Students who took part brought $1 a day. Together, the elementary and middle school raised $2,500.14, which is going to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The weeklong fundraiser is called Gavin's Gold in honor of 11-year-old Heath Elementary student Gavin Schooley. When he was a baby, he was diagnosed with a soft tissue cancer.

"My wife getting a call from a daycare that they found a tennis ball-sized lump on our 9-month-old son's hip," recalled Gavin's dad, Brian.

Gavin had to go through 42 weeks of chemotherapy and 20 weeks of radiation. Fortunately, his cancer has been in remission since.

"Gavin was a trooper even then, and Good Lord gave him a sweet personality, and he's just as happy as can be," said Brian.

When Gavin was in kindergarten at Heath Elementary, his teacher, Rachel Dodson, came up with the annual Gavin's Gold fundraiser to celebrate him as a cancer survivor. The fundraiser has been taking place during the same week every September for the past six years, raising more than $13,000 during that span.

Friday's celebration of this year's fundraising total featured speakers and performances by the middle school band and the elementary school choir. The celebration concluded with a balloon release outside Heath Elementary.

"It means a lot, because now that since they're donating, they're getting to help other kids who are experiencing the same as me," Gavin said.

The Gavin's Gold fundraiser happens every September because it is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. It is also the month of Gavin's birthday.

Gavin will be going to Heath Middle School next year.