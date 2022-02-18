PADUCAH — Thursday's heavy rains caused flooding and a washout along the Greenway Trail in Paducah.
The photos above show how the rainfall affected the trail.
Thursday morning, the Paducah Parks and Recreation Department announced that Stuart Nelson Park and the Skate Park at Bob Noble Park would be closed until floodwaters at those locations recede.
The department said the Greenway Trail also experienced flooding.
"We will reopen the parks as soon as staff determines that it is safe to do so," the department said in a Facebook post Thursday.