LEXINGTON, KY — Emergency crews are at the scene of a reported parking deck collapse in downtown Lexington, according to Lexington NBC affiliate WLEX 18.
WLEX is reporting the incident happened just after 5 a.m. Thursday near Central Bank. Officials tell WLEX the collapse was due to heavy snow on the structure.
The collapse shut down South Mill Street between High and Vine streets. West High is also shut down at South Upper with traffic diverted to Upper.
This is a developing story and will be updated.