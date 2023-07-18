BALLARD COUNTY, KY — Heavy rain and wind tore through the Local 6 area Tuesday afternoon.
Local 6 was in Wickliffe, Kentucky when the weather came through. Our crew took shelter at a local coffee shop, where they met two travelers driving from South Carolina to Branson, Missouri.
They've made the trip before, but they hadn't experienced anything like the wind and rain that swept through Tuesday.
"We get heavy rain from hurricanes. We don't get tornadoes," said Margaret Atteberry and Christina Downing. "We were contemplating pulling off on the side of the road and stopping. And we were like, no, we're 10 minutes away. We can stop here."
If any Ballard County residents didn't receive Tuesday's warnings, they can get alerts from Ballard County Emergency Management.
That's through their Hyper-Reach program.
On July 18, 2023, severe weather crossed the region. As a result, several roads were blocked, trees were uprooted, and buildings were knocked down. To share your storm damage or weather photos with us, visit our Weather Window page and click "Submit A Photo."