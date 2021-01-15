FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear said heightened security measures are in place on and around the Kentucky State Capitol grounds. In a news release sent Friday, the governor said increased security will be in effect for the next several days.
On Thursday, Beshear announced that Kentucky National Guard members would be activated to help provide increased security at the Kentucky Capitol in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Multiple people died as a result of the violent incident, when pro-Trump protesters stormed the halls of Congress. Federal prosecutors say evidence indicates the rioters intended "to capture and assassinate elected officials."
Friday, Beshear said officers with the Kentucky State Police and the Frankfort Police Department will also be participating in the increased security efforts.
"There have been domestic terror threats against state capitols all over the United States. Our commitment is that what happened at the U.S. Capitol will not happen here," Beshear said in a statement.
The governor also noted that no requests have been submitted for permits to gather at the state Capitol, "so there are no gatherings or rallies that can or should be happening."
Additionally, Beshear said the entire State Capitol grounds will be closed on Sunday.
"We appreciate everyone’s understanding and your patriotism," he said, acknowledging that the closure would inconvenience some people. "Domestic terror is never OK. We must stop it every time we see it, and we cannot let what we saw at the U.S. Capitol become a new normal for this country."
In the news release, Kentucky National Guard Adjutant General Brig. Gen. Hal B. Lamberton said the participation of Guard solders in maintaining security at the state capital has been approved.
Acting KSP Commissioner Lt. Col. Phillip Burnett Jr. said these efforts are needed to protect the public, as well as state buildings.
"In order to protect all citizens, the Kentucky State Police provides security at the state Capitol. KSP has not received any requests or notifications of a rally. However, precautions have been put in place to ensure the safety of both the public and state buildings, and will be adjusted as needed," Burnett said in a statement.