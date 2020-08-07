(NBC) — The men and women who serve the nation in the military often need the nation's help when that service is over.
The scars of war, both mental and physical, can impact veterans long after their military careers are over and they often have new battles to fight when they leave the battlefield, especially in the middle of a pandemic.
However, NBC's Dan Scheneman says there's a program designed to help America's wounded warriors.
Crafts can be part of the healing process for wounds that are both physical and mental.
Joe McClain is the CEO of Help Heal Veterans, a non-profit that started almost a half century ago.
McClain says these kits are designed for the ground up to help with challenges from a brain injury from an IED, PTSD, substance abuse, or chronic pain. McClain says the kits are given away free of charge to the VA medical centers, DOD hospitals, and other small partner nonprofits around the nation and overseas.
These kits are designed to help with motor skills, ease depression or anxiety, and even help with chronic pain.
McClain admits craft therapy is not a silver bullet, but it can help heal.
"Something like a brain injury or PTSD is a small battle," McClain says. "You're going to try and get a little bit better every day and a craft kit allows vets and active military to continue that healing process."
These kits help heal America's heroes, one craft at a time.
