PADUCAH — One in eight women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime. It's the most common cancer worldwide, second only to skin cancer in the U.S.
October is breast cancer awareness month. To help raise awareness and fund the future of breast cancer research, the American Cancer Society sponsors its 'Real Men Wear Pink' campaign. It's aimed at raising awareness and money in the fight against breast cancer. Paducah's ACS chapter is participating once again this year, with a dozen area men joining the effort - including Local 6 anchor Mike Mallory!
Those participating will don pink shirts, pink ties, pink sports coats, pink handkerchiefs and even pink hats during the month of October. Each participant is challenged with raising $2,500 in donations by the end of the month. The money funds efforts to ensure access to mammograms for women who need them and groundbreaking breast cancer research.
Real Men Wear Pink gives men a leadership role in the fight against breast cancer. Community leaders use the power of pink to raise awareness and money for the American Cancer Society's breast cancer initiatives, innovative research, patient services, and education around screenings and risk reduction.
You can donate to save lives and fund the future of breast cancer research, patient support, and advocacy by supporting Mike in this year's Real Men Wear Pink campaign. Click here to donate.
Why I Wear Pink:
Breast cancer affects everyone - it doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman. That's why I'm stepping up to fight breast cancer with all I have. Since I'm in a position to make a difference within my community, I believe I have an obligation to do so. By raising money and awareness through Real Men Wear Pink, I'm helping to save more lives from breast cancer.
Why I Support the American Cancer Society
Every day, the American Cancer Society is saving more lives from breast cancer than ever before. They're helping people take steps to reduce their risk of breast cancer or find it early, when it's easier to treat. They provide free information and services when and where people need it. They fund groundbreaking breast cancer research and they're working to ensure access to mammograms for women who need them.