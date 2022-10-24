St. Louis, MO — Officials report three people were killed and at least six injured in a shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis Monday morning.
During a press conference, officials reported an adult female, a teenage female, and the suspected shooter — a male in his 20s — were killed.
Police Commissioner Michael Sack said the doors to the school were locked and security staff were present when the shooter entered with a long gun, though he did not specify how the shooter got into the building.
He said police immediately entered the building and engaged the shooter, confirming shots were exchanged between them and the suspect was hit. Sack said the man died as a result of his injuries.
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones posted on Twitter as news of the shooting emerged, simply saying "Help us Jesus."
Jones spoke later at the press-conference, explaining how it wasn't long ago that she was laughing and dancing with Central VPA students, looking forward to the year ahead. To now have to be there for such a devastating and traumatic event broke her heart, she said, especially as a mother.
"Our children shouldn't have to experience this," Jones remarked. She took the opportunity to thank first responders, who she says ran in and "made sure our babies were safe."
Sack said families will need to be notified before they release information on the victims.
KSDK reported earlier that injuries ranged from gunshot and shrapnel wounds to cardiac arrest.