PADUCAH — The federal government is helping the city of Paducah improve stormwater infrastructure. It's been an issue city leaders have been addressing in recent meetings.
Conrad Hansen says flooding is something you see on Buckner Lane whenever it rains.
"I was actually driving back from Murray the other day for work, and it was raining pretty bad, and the water was easily in the road. Kind of hard to maintain control a little bit sometimes," Hansen said.
I sat down with Paducah City Engineer Rick Murphy to go over the projects FEMA will be helping with. Murphy says the city's stormwater master plan has 23 areas in need of improvement. Two of them are 24th Street near Morgan Elementary School and Buckner Lane.
"As a result of the '18 flood, we took them out and actually showed FEMA officials, and said, 'This is caused by frequent flooding, and this last flood has damaged this such that they need to be replaced,'" Murphy said.
The 24th Street job will be straightforward, according to Murphy. The project at Buckner Lane is going to be more complex.
"Crooked creek comes down between two neighborhoods and a valley. A spur of that creek is coming from another area," Murphy said, adding they will need to work to divert the water. "These two actually collide to come together as one body of water right at the edge of the bridge we're to be replacing."
Earlier this month we had record rainfall, which caused excessive flooding on Paducah's south side. Murphy thinks the amount of flooding seen there is an infrequent event.
"We actually had cleaned some pipes over there, but further downstream there was an obstruction under a railroad that we determined and found, and got that obstruction cleared. If that remains open, we shouldn't have any more flooding over in the Bridge Street and Irvin Cobb area," Murphy said.
Since the city has secured funding from FEMA, its next step will be to bid out the construction work. Murphy says their aren't any other pending FEMA applications for stormwater infrastructure from the city at this moment.