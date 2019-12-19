PADUCAH - Santa's elves are hard at work making sure all the gifts for you and your family will be there Christmas morning, and so are many shipping companies across the country.
There are a couple of things the United States Postal Service wants you to consider if you're expecting a package to make sure your valuables are safe.
- Don't leave your packages unattended – just like you wouldn't leave your wallet or purse laying outside overnight, you should try to bring your package in as soon as possible.
- If you know you won't be home—deliver your package to your office, neighbor's house, or hold it at a USPS office – you can do so for up to 10 days.
- Require a signature – you can request this when shipping, and that will help ensure your package ends up in the right hands when delivered.
Postmaster Todd Hawks says December is the hardest month of the year. Despite the challenges, he says it's all worth it.
“There's nothing better than when you go to the door on Christmas Eve and a package that was questionable, whether it's going to make it or not at night and you're not going up to the door and the customer answers and the smile on people’s faces when we make that delivery is priceless,” Hawks said.
Before you ship a gift this holiday season, use the right size box – this will help you save money, and help all of these workers be more efficient when they're out delivering your gifts – just in time for Christmas.
- You have until Friday, Dec. 20 to send letters, postcards and envelopes with USPS’s first-class mail service.
- Dec. 21 – to ship a package using priority mail service.
- Dec. 23 – If you are last minute this year, you can use priority express service.
USPS recommends shipping your packages by this weekend for them to arrive before Christmas. How much it will cost depends on how much it weighs and where you're shipping to.
For more information on how to prepare and send a package, click here.
To find out more about deadlines with USPS, click here.