WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — The Williamson County Sheriff's Department is warning the public after hemp plants valued at more than $8,000 total were stolen from a local industrial hemp farm over the past few weeks.
Deputy Brian Murrah tells Local 6 about 55 hemp plants have been stolen. Murrah says that $8,000 estimate is what the plants would be worth when taken to a licensed processor, but a licensed processor will only accept plants from a licensed grower.
According to a news release from the sheriff's office, a juvenile suspect has been arrested in connection to one incident in the case, and investigators are working to identify suspects in a second incident.
If you have information related to the case, you can call the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 or Williamson County Crimestoppers at 1-800-414-8477.