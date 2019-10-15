Watch again

KEVIL, KY — Aerosource-H is helping local hemp farmers who are running into problems during harvest.

Aerosource-H Chief Operating Officer Nathainel Pape says hemp is a high-risk, high-reward business. Pape says farmers have reached out to the company about issues with their contracts and selling their hemp.

"We offer tolling services, and split services, as well as purchasing mass outright. We try to work with the farmer, and see what fits their need best," Pape says.

After inspecting the hemp brought in, Aerosource-H will process it for the farmers to be used in products. Pape says the biggest concern he's hearing from the farmers they work with is having access to processors.

"That's why they're calling us. There is a lot of fear that they're going to not have anybody to process their material," said Pape. "That their material is going to go bad before they get it over too a crude state. There's anxiety about whether or not there are enough processors out there to meet the need."

Pape says, while space is limited at their plant, they'll try to help as many local farmers as they can. He says they talk to between 10 and 15 farmers every day about getting hemp processed, and the company uses hemp from farmers in west Kentucky and southern Illinois.