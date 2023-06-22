MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — There was a unanimous vote of approval Thursday from Hendron Fire Department board members regarding an agreement with the contractor of the department's new building.
The fire department in McCracken County has been in ongoing mediation with Maxim Construction over code violations.
Because neither party would claim responsibility to correct the violations, the new building has sat empty for more than a year.
But HFD's proposed agreement is suggesting cutting ties with Maxim and fixing those violations themselves.
Maxim would be responsible for providing warranties and a few final amenities like additional light fixtures and garage door openers.
Maxim would also be required to pay back thousands of dollars for un-reimbursed utilities.
If Maxim agrees to that, the two organizations will part ways.
The discussion to reach this agreement was long.
It took nearly an hour and a half in executive session behind a closed door.
However, the Hendron Fire Department board of trustees emerged with a unanimous decision to repair all code violations to the empty, new facility.
Nearby neighbors, like Vince Ottway, see that resolution as a disappointment.
“It may not be the best situation, but it's probably as good as they can do,” Ottway says.
Light fixtures, electrical issues and more — under this agreement, HFD will be financially responsible for repairing it all.
Legal representation for the Hendron Volunteer Fire Department denied an on-camera interview, saying they would send a news release, but they did provide a copy of the proposal.
The proposal outlines Maxim will owe Hendron Fire $7,972 for utilities, which could go toward repairs.
Ottway is concerned about the department finding the rest of the money to get the new station move-in ready.
“Would it be possible to then for the community to rally around the fire department and have a charity event?” asks Ottway.
He's brainstorming an open house for the new facility.
“We could go to the fire department, the new building itself, and look at some of these problems and kind of see for ourselves… It is a step in the right direction for a solution,” Ottway says.
The next step for the fire department is to take the proposal to Maxim Construction.
Maxim can choose to agree with this proposal or counter with one of its own.
If Hendron Fire and Maxim Construction fail to come to an agreement, the case will move to the Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet.
They will schedule an administrative hearing and decide on the case.