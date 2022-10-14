MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Hendron firefighters responded to a grass fire in McCracken County on Friday, amid a red flag warning from the National Weather Service.
Friday's dry, windy weather conditions make for an increased risk of wildfires.
The fire the Hendron Fire Department responded to Friday off on Wice Church Road was caused by a fuel leak from an ATV someone was riding in the area.
Local 6's Jack Kane is at the scene, and tells us the fire was mostly out as of about 1:45 p.m. Photos from the scene show where the fire burned the grass.
As a reminder, McCracken County is under a burn ban due to the current fire risk. During a red flag warning, something as small as a cigarette thrown out of a moving car could cause a fire.
We'll bring you more details on this developing story as information becomes available.