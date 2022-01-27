MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — State Farm has awarded a $7,500 grant to Hendron-Lone Oak Elementary School in McCracken County to launch a STEAM Club.
The club will be launched in partnership with the school's 21st Century after-school program.
While STEM is short for science, technology, engineering and math, STEAM adds an art component. State Farm says the club will focus on a different aspect of STEM each month. The club will meet once a week, and its lead teacher will instruct students with help from State Farm volunteers.
“Offering a State-Farm supported STEAM Club through our after school program would allow us to extend school-day learning for kids who need it most,” Hendron-Lone Oak Principal John Reid said in a statement released Thursday. “State Farm’s assistance will play a big role in helping us offer the club to a greater number of students.”
In a news release about the program, State Farm says its main objective is "to provide high-quality, engaging STEAM activities to students, in a setting allowing them to connect with each other and their teachers in new and meaningful ways." The company says the program is expected to be especially helpful for kids who don't do as well in a traditional classroom setting.