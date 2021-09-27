HENRY COUNTY, TENN– Carmack's Fish Barn Restaurant, a beloved local restaurant located near Paris, Tenn., burned down Sunday night.
Around 8 p.m. Sunday night, members of the Cottage Grove Volunteer responded to the structure fire. By the time they arrived, two-thirds of the roof had already been burned through.
The volunteer fire department was at the scene for four and a half hours. They were joined by the Como Ore-springs fire department, Paris Fire, Gleason Fire and EMA. Sheriff’s deputies were also there directing traffic.
According to the restaurants Facebook page, Carmack's Fish Barn Restaurant has been open since 1984. Firefighters said the building was a complete loss.