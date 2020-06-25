HENRY COUNTY, TN -- The Henry County Sheriff's Department in Tennessee is investigating a case involving child abuse, large-scale animal abuse, and a marijuana grow operation.
Sheriff Monte Belew said investigators discovered more than 100 animals in an "abusive situation." The animals include dogs, chickens, parrots and rabbits. While there, investigators also found a child living in a cage and 100 marijuana plants, said Belew. The scene is in northern Henry County.
Belew said the child is doing OK. He said arrests and charges will be finalized Thursday night. Belew said the investigation is on-going and more information will be released Friday morning.