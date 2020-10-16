Health departments across the Local 6 area are saying getting a flu shot this year is more important than ever to help reduce the burden on the healthcare system responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here are some locations in the Local 6 area where you can get a flu shot:
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department
- John A. Logan College
Monday, Oct. 19
8 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
- WEEKS in West Frankfort
Thursday, Oct. 22
8 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Anyone 6 months of age and older can get a flu shot. The health department says young children, pregnant women, people 65 years of age and older, as well as people with certain chronic health conditions are among those at high risk for flu complications.
The health department says it charges a fee for the flu shot and Bi-County accepts most forms of insurance, cash, check, and credit or debit cards for payment.
Call 618-993-8111 or 618-439-0951 to make an appointment.
Graves County Health Department
The Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital has partnered with the Graves County Health Department to provide free flu shots.
- Mayfield Plaza
Monday, Oct. 26
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
The event will offer both a drive-thru and socially-distance option for safety.
The health department says the flu vaccinations are free to those without insurance and will be provided by a Mercy Health nurse. The vaccinations are covered by most insurance and Medicaid so the health department says bring their proof of insurance, if they have it.
Flu shots at the Mayfield Plaza are available to anyone 6 months of age or older and minors will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive the vaccine. No pre-registration is required and vaccines will be given at a first come, first served bases while supplies last.
The health department says vaccines will be available drive-thru style and in a socially distanced setting. If getting a vaccine through the drive-thru, you should stay in your cars. Otherwise, there will be a tent with physically-distanced chairs available.