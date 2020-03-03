NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — As thousands of people across the country began to line up to vote on Super Tuesday, Nashville and the surrounding counties were still processing the aftermath of a devastating tornado that killed multiple people in the Middle Tennessee area.
In Nashville, the East Nashville and Germantown neighborhoods were hit particularly hard; scores of businesses and apartment complexes suffered severe damage in the storm.
Some polling locations were damaged in the storm. However, Super Tuesday is going on in Nashville. There are, however, some changes.
For starters, polling began one hour later than usual. Polls will be open at 8 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. To find out your correct voting location, Davidson County voters were advised to check the county election commission's website. Polls also opened one hour late in Wilson County, per Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett.
In Wilson County, the polling locations at Lebanon High and West Wilson Middle are closed. All other voting locations are open. Any Wilson County resident can vote at any polling location in the county.