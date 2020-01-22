FRANKFORT, KY — Last year, state officials announced one of Kentucky's 12 REAL ID licensing offices will be in Paducah. Wednesday, officials announced where that office will be.
Starting in October, you'll need a REAL ID Act form of identification to fly domestically or visit a military base — as well as other federal buildings that require them, such as the White House or nuclear power plants. REAL ID drivers licenses are one form of ID that can be used.
People who live in McCracken County will be able to get REAL ID cards at the the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet drivers license regional field office at 2855 Jackson Street, Suite C ,in Paducah, the cabinet announced Wednesday afternoon. That's in the the Hipp Building. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. When you apply for a REAL ID driver's license, you will be given a 30-day document to use as a driving credential until your permanent card is mailed to you.
A news release from the cabinet says when you apply for your REAL ID license, you need to have one valid proof of identity, such as a birth certificate or valid passport; a valid proof of social security number, such as a non-laminated social security card; and two valid proofs of residency, such as a Kentucky driver's license with your current address or a recent utility bill.
The office will only accept debit or credit cards to pay for the REAL ID licenses, the release says. Cash or check payments won't be accepted. A four-year REAL ID license costs $24. An eight-year license costs $48.
Drivers can still use non-REAL ID licenses to drive and as a form of identification. For those licenses, the cabinet says to visit the McCracken County Clerk's Office. A standard Kentucky driver's license costs $20.
If you don't get a REAL ID driver's license, there are other forms of ID you can use for air travel for to visit some federal buildings. The cabinet says those are:
— Valid U.S. or foreign passport
— Valid U.S. Passport Card
— Voluntary Travel ID license, permit or identification card
— Military ID (issued by U.S. Department of Defense)
— Permanent resident card
— DHS- Trusted Traveler Card
— Global Entry Card
In an announcement Wednesday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said they are committed to helping Kentuckians who need REAL ID licenses get them before Oct. 1.
"Admittedly the current plan is not optimal and it's behind, but we must do everything we can to give Kentuckians the best opportunity to secure an ID that will let them fly to go see their grand-kids and loved ones, to allow them to get into a federal building for what might be a very important hearing or other opportunity," Beshear said.
Beshear named Sarah Jackson, who is from Frankfort, as the new REAL ID project manager. Jackson will report directly to Gray. In a news release sent after Wednesday's announcement, the governor's office notes that Jackson has previously served the commonwealth as assistant attorney general, general counsel for the Kentucky Cabinet for Workforce Development, director of the Division of Charitable Gaming in the Kentucky Justice Cabinet, and executive director of the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance.
In addition to the Paducah office, Beshear announced the location of another REAL ID office in Somerset. That office is at 650 North Main St., Suite 240. Somerset is in Pulaski County, Kentucky.
Two other offices are already open in Frankfort and Bowling Green.
For more information on REAL ID license, including what documents you'll need to apply, click here.