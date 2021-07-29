Team USA's Sunisa Lee won the women's all-around gymnastics gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics Thursday. Be sure to tune in to Local 6 to watch her in action during NBC's primetime coverage. 

Tonight's primetime event includes the women's individual all-around final and all-around final floor gymnastics competitions, and track and field heats. Plus, live coverage of the women's 200-meter breaststroke final and more. 

Start

End

Sport

Description

7 p.m. CT

8:30 p.m. CT

Gymnastics

Women’s Individual all-around final

8:30 p.m. CT

9:30 p.m. CT

Swimming

LIVE - Women's 200-meter breaststroke final and more

9:30 p.m. CT

10 p.m. CT

Gymnastics

Women’s Individual all-around final - floor

10:05 p.m. CT

11:30 p.m. CT

Track & Field

Men's 400-meter hurdles heats and more

Want to watch the Olympics online? Click here for more information on how to stream live and full-replay coverage from all 41 sports and 338 medals events. Don't have cable or satellite? You can also watch coverage on Peacock.  