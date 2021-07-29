Team USA's Sunisa Lee won the women's all-around gymnastics gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics Thursday. Be sure to tune in to Local 6 to watch her in action during NBC's primetime coverage.
Tonight's primetime event includes the women's individual all-around final and all-around final floor gymnastics competitions, and track and field heats. Plus, live coverage of the women's 200-meter breaststroke final and more.
Start
End
Sport
Description
7 p.m. CT
8:30 p.m. CT
Gymnastics
Women’s Individual all-around final
8:30 p.m. CT
9:30 p.m. CT
Swimming
LIVE - Women's 200-meter breaststroke final and more
9:30 p.m. CT
10 p.m. CT
Gymnastics
Women’s Individual all-around final - floor
10:05 p.m. CT
11:30 p.m. CT
Track & Field
Men's 400-meter hurdles heats and more
Want to watch the Olympics online? Click here for more information on how to stream live and full-replay coverage from all 41 sports and 338 medals events. Don't have cable or satellite? You can also watch coverage on Peacock.