MARTIN, TN — The City of Martin is celebrating their 30th annual Soybean Festival from September 2 to September 9. With farmers markets, live concerts, and amusement park rides, there are so many things to do throughout the City of Martin during the soybean festival.
According to the festival’s website, the event is meant to be a celebration for soybeans, Weakley County’s cash crop, and the farmers that grow them. They say the festival provides an opportunity for food, fun, and fellowship.
The soybean festival wouldn’t be possible without the partnership between the City of Martin and the University of Tennessee at Martin.
UT Martin says many of the events will take place on their campus and that their annual Family Weekend coincides with this year’s festival.
Professor Jason Stout, one of the coordinators for the Guitar as Art contest, says Guitar as Art is one of the best parts of the festival since people get to see the creativity of local artists.
The opening for the Guitar as Art show is happening on September 3 at 2 p.m. in the Fine Arts Building on UT Martin’s campus. The exhibit will be open to the public through September 5. The exhibit features 30 guitars that have been artistically altered. This year’s theme is ‘getting back together’ and ‘old places, new horizons’.
There are many more exhibits and contests at the soybean festival to attend or to be a part of including the sidewalk chalk art contest, the community health and safety fair, the soybean history exhibit, the Jr art contest, the soybean voice contest, and more.
It isn’t just exhibits and contests there will also be amusement park rides, animal and circus shows, lots of food, a parade, and a marathon throughout the week.
There will be multiple live concerts as well. On Thursday, September 7, Cheap Trick is scheduled to perform. The Brothers Osborne will perform on Friday, September 8. Then Russell Dickerson is scheduled to perform Saturday, September 9.
The concerts will all be held at the WK&T Amphitheater. You can purchase tickets on the festival’s website for between $20 and $40. UT Martin’s Flight Crew will also be giving away 1000 tickets for Friday night’s concert to anyone who attends the free ticket giveaway on August 29, at the Boling University Center North Patio at 11 a.m.
For more information about the Tennessee Soybean Festival, and a full list of scheduled events, click here.