PADUCAH — Many of you probably heard tornado sirens Monday night after warnings were issued throughout the Local 6 area. Our weather team tracked the storm to the Reidland area of McCracken County, but even here at the television station, tornado sirens were turned on. Many of you asked us why portions of the county that weren't near the tornado's path had their sirens go off.
When it comes to getting the sirens up and running, the National Weather Service will issue a tornado warning and then send a notification to several outlets, including emergency management agencies. From there, EMA activates the sirens county-wide in most cases.
When you hear tornado sirens, it's a clear and loud sign that you need to get to a safe space.
"It's extremely difficult when a tornado drops, because tornados are unpredictable," said McCracken County Emergency Management Director Rob Estes.
That unpredictability is why Estes sounds all of the sirens county-wide when tornado warnings are issued.
"If you're at home in West McCracken and the tornado is in Reidland, and you hear the sirens go off, and you pick up your phone and call your loved ones in Reidland saying, 'the sirens are going off,' and you give them a little extra warning. I think that's a bonus right there," Estes said.
If you're wondering why they can't just sound the sirens in the specific area, there are some limitations as to how they can set the sirens off.
"If we could track a tornado coming from Oklahoma and we said, 'Here's a straight line. In 97 minutes it's going to hit this exact area and this exact road,' and we could draw a line and we could take the outdoor warning signs and activate the ones along that route," Estes explained. "In a perfect world that would be wonderful, but science isn't there yet, and the technology isn't there yet."
However, that doesn't mean they aren't looking for updated methods.
"We're always looking for the newest and the best things," Estes said. "My office, that's what we do. We look for the quickest and best ways to get notifications to the general public and to protect the citizens of McCracken County that way, the best we can."
Estes said most importantly, when you know there's the potential for severe weather moving into the area, you should have a storm plan in place. That way, you know where you need to go in the event of a tornado or other weather events.