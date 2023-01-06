Do you put your phone on the charger right before you go to bed? Many people do. But even though phones and batteries have advanced, this habit could still be bad for your device.
So, when are the best and worst times to charge a smartphone? The answer is complicated.
First, here are some things you should know about how smartphone batteries work:
- They don't develop memory as old batteries did.
- Cold and heat affect the lifespan of a battery more than anything else.
- Batteries erode over time. After a couple of years, the drain is noticeable. Apple says its batteries will degrade over 2 years by 20%
- Most smartphones use Lithium-Ion batteries which are much better than the batteries of 5 years ago.
- Charging overnight could impact the battery's lifespan
- Most batteries' lifespans are measured in charges.
Charging cycles
Smartphone batteries tend to have a certain number of "charging cycles." Apple, for instance, says its iPhone batteries have about 500. In this context, "Charging cycle" doesn't refer to how many times you charge the battery, but rather how many times a battery goes from 0-100 percent.
Calculating charging cycles can get confusing.
If you let the battery die all the way — which damages the battery — and charge it to 100 percent, that's one full charge.
If you charge your phone to 100 percent every time it drops to 50 percent, that's half a charging cycle. A couple of those equal one full charging cycle.
The math gets even tougher to compute if you allow batteries to drop to different percentages before charging.
Today's smartphones have technology that prevents them from being "overcharged" and will stop the charging process once the phone reaches 100 percent.
Theoretically, once it reaches 100 percent and stops charging, the percentage will eventually drop to 99 percent and start the charging procedure again.
That battery trickle, over time, deducts time from that charging cycle limit.
iPhone's optimized charging
iPhones now have a feature that prevents battery trickle by keeping the phone from charging to 100 percent overnight.
iOS 13 and later learns your routine and automatically optimizes your battery — even learning what time you typically wake up.
If you usually go to sleep at midnight and put the battery on charge, your iPhone will only charge to about 80 percent in the first few hours.
A couple of hours before your usual wakeup time, it begins charging again — so it's at 100 percent when your day begins.
When I checked my phone, I saw that it was charged to 80 percent about an hour or so after I put it on charge at bedtime.
Apple learned that I typically get up at 6 a.m., so between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m., it completed the charging cycle to 100%.
This feature is meant to extend the life of the battery by limiting complete charges when the phone is not in use.
Android's battery optimization
Android phones do not have the same optimized charging feature as Apple, but they do have a "battery optimization" setting.
Turning on this setting will close programs you're not using and cut down on app usage — which drains the battery even when you aren't using an app.
iPads don't have charging optimization either.
So, best practice with Android? Charge your phone to 100% before going to bed and do not put it on charge.
You'll find many different theories about extending battery life and it's very difficult — if not impossible — to come to a definitive answer on the best way. However, this is considered to be a widely accepted theory and belief.
Remember, though, if you're buying a new smartphone every couple of years — you can charge the phone any way you like. Chances are you won't notice a big difference in battery life before upgrading to your next phone.