MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Jayce Bryant pleaded guilty on Monday to torturing a dog by taping its mouth shut.
The dog, now named Hero, was found with tape cutting off the circulation on his snout in April. His tail was broken in several places.
As the court case wraps up, Hero is moving on in his new home. He goes to StoneCreek Kennel for training every week.
"Good job. Very good job!" Trainer Donna Collier said, giving him a kiss. She said he doesn't show many signs of abuse.
"He's very willing to learn. He has no fear. He's not scared of anything," she said. "He loves people. I have dogs and people come in the training room all the time. He loves them. He shows no aggression towards anyone. Just happy to be loved on."
But his scars are still visible where the tape clamped his mouth shut. His hair may never cover what he went through.
In court, Bryant admitted to torturing Hero and took a plea deal. His attorney Jeremy Ian Smith says Bryant is facing 2 and a half years in prison and will have to pay $1,229 restitution to the McCracken County Humane Society for Hero's stay and medical treatment.
"He agreed to forfeit the dog. He's clearly remorseful and that will come out more at sentencing because in a case like this I can't really have him talk prior to sentencing. Yes he's remorseful most definitely," Smith says.
Hero lived in the back kennels at the Humane Society for months until the court made Bryant forfeit ownership of the dog. While restitution won't help Hero, it will help the other animals at the shelter who were also abused.
McCracken County Humane Society Executive Director Terry Vannerson said they have dozens of dogs that have been abused and going through court cases. On Monday when our news crew stopped by, seven dogs there were going through abuse cases, and seven more were about to be dropped off by animal control.
Hero's story captured the heart of WPSD's News Director Perry Boxx, and he adopted the puppy.
"They've already established a bond that will never be broken between these two. He loves other people, but he thrives on Perry," Collier said.
Collier said Hero, like most dogs, can forgive and forget what happened, but the justice system did not.
Bryant's sentencing is set for 9 a.m. on Dec. 4. His attorney said he does not own any other pets, but that the plea agreement doesn't prohibit him from owning one in the future.