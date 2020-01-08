MARION, IL — To opt in or opt out? Another southern Illinois community is considering whether to allow recreational marijuana within city limits.
People who live in Herrin, Illinois, had a chance to share there thoughts about the issue at a public meeting Wednesday night. If Herrin opts out, it will join neighboring cities like Marion and Murphysboro.
Although the city council didn't vote on anything Wednesday, community members said they felt like it was a productive meeting.
The fight for the identity of the town is what brought people to the listening session at Herrin City Hall. Marijuana may be legal in Illinois, but some people are wondering if they want to allow sales in their town. Dylan Dunmyer is new to the Herrin community. He said if the council votes against it, it would be a missed opportunity.
"I think ultimately it's a very good source of revenue for the city and could help the city in many different ways," said Dunmyer.
But Aaron Fisher, who also attended the meeting, said the city shouldn't base its decision on money.
"I don't think the big tax dollar windfall is going to be here for the city or any community in the long run of what Illinois projected so far," said Fisher.
Dunmyer believes it's still worth a shot.
"The only way you're going to benefit from it is to legalize it, which we have, and I support it. Make sure people can open up businesses and be able to sell it. That will help get rid of the stigma around marijuana. If people want to buy it and do it, that's their decision," said Dunmyer.
Herrin mayor Steve Frattini said he has talked with one person who was possibly interested in setting up a dispensary in Herrin. He said if the city were to vote to approve that, there will be very limited places where the dispensary will be allowed to be located. The council hopes to vote on the issue at the end of February.