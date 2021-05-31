HERRIN, IL — "Our freedom came at a great price. I'm thankful for those who are still going that have paid their price that we can keep our freedom."
Those words were part of the prayer Monday given during a Memorial Day service in Herrin, Illinois.
The service was held at the Doughboy statue, across from Herrin City Hall.
Dozens of people gathered to witness a wreath laying ceremony and a gun salute.
The event was hosted by the Herrin Doughboy Committee.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancelation of the service last year, but not this year.