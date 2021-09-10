HERRIN, IL — The Herrin House of Hope is hosting its 10th annual Family Fun Day on Sunday at Community Faith Church and with online platforms, the southern Illinois ministry says.
The event will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12.
Last year's event was completely virtual, but the organization says it was still able to raise $73,000 thanks to the generosity of the community.
"With COVID-19 still in the concerns of our planning window, we have decided to host a hybrid event this year on the grounds of Community of Faith Church, to take advantage of their open grounds for live activities and to utilize their broadcast facilities to make our main stage a Live & Virtual Hybrid event," Herrin House of Hope says in a news release about this year's event. "We are blessed to have Swinford Media Group joining us again to help produce the broadcast."
On Sunday, people will be able to attend the event in person, enjoying family-friendly activities with proceeds supporting House of Hope, or they can make donations through the ministry's online portals and phone lines.
The event will include music on the main stage, a food court, a "Kids Fun Zone" and other activities. There will also be a car show hosted by John Milani’s Big Elvis Rock & Roll Show, a silent auction and a cake walk.
A parallel broadcast event will begin with a countdown preview show beginning around 12 p.m., and the virtual event will go live at 12:30 p.m.
House of Hope says there are no admission or parking fees for the in-person event.
For more information about Herrin House of Hope and the Family Fun Day event, visit herrinhouseofhope.org.