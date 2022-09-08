HERRIN, IL —
In addition to the in-person evet at the church, the event will be held online at herrinhouseofhope.org and the Herrin House of Hope Facebook page.
The Family Fun Day will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11.
Organizers say the in-person event will include music; a food court; a Kids Fun Zone with games, pony rides, bounce houses and more; and other activities. The Family Fun Day Auto Show will return this year, as well as a silent auction and cake walk. Bidding for the silent auction is already underway.
The online event will begin with a preview show starting around 12 p.m., followed by a live broadcast of the event at 12:30 p.m. In addition to the Herrin House of Hope Facebook page and website, the live stream will be available on Community of Faith Church's website, coftv.com, as well as the church's YouTube channel, Facebook page, and Sermon.net platforms, organizers say.
There's no admission charge to attend, organizers say. The fee to enter a car in the auto show is $10.
Click here for more details about the silent auction.
Donations to Herrin House of Hope can be made at the in-person event and through the organization's online portals and virtual call-in phone lines.
All proceeds from the Family Fun day will go to help support Herrin House of Hope's ministries, including its hot lunch program, thrift store, auxiliary food pantry, GED Classes and Children’s Free Summer Meals Program. Last year's event raised $76,561, which organizers say was an all-time high.
For more information about Herrin House of Hope and the Family Fun Day event, visit http://herrinhouseofhope.org.