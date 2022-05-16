HERRIN, IL — Christian Life Church in Herrin, Illinois, is hosting an "All In Ministries Kids Crusade" in June, the church has announced.
“The 'All In Ministries' crusade team is from West Monroe, Louisiana. This highly engaging interactive ministry team presents the Gospel and Salvation through story, worship, puppetry, skits, and illusions (not magic tricks)," the church says in a news release sent Monday.
The programming is geared toward kids from kindergarten through fifth-grade, but Christian Life Church says children's families are invited to join in as well.
The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., June 14-16, at Christian Life Church at 1901 North Park Avenue in Herrin. The church says a celebration meal will be held on June 15 for the kids and their families in the church's community room. The celebration will also include prizes for the children.
For more information about the church, visit clcherrin.com.