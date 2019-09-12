Watch again

HERRIN,IL — The railroad tracks near downtown Herrin, Illinois, have been dormant for decades. Rail company AMS Services will use them to transport rail cars in need of servicing.

For the first time, Herrin will make money off the railroad. The city entered into a contract with AMS rail car repair service. The money made from the partnership will bring new life to the town and 25 new jobs. They shared that excitement with a ribbon cutting and inaugural train ride on Thursday.

"It's going to be a new revenue stream. We are trying to create those types of things to try and take some of the pressure off the taxpayers and some of our new businesses as well," said Mayor Steve Frattini.

Michele Vaughn works at Louie's P&R. The popular restaurant sits close to the tracks. She’s excited to see the railway come back to life. "Maybe they can get a few bigger things in the area to help us all out. We have lost most of the factories around here," said Vaughn.