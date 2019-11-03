HERRIN, IL— The Herrin Police Department in Illinois has released a statement regarding graphic photos of their station released on Google.
Chief of Police Quinn Laird posted on the department's Facebook page that they are aware of the photos and have taken steps to have them removed from Google.
Laird says they don't know how the photos were posted but they have reached out to a Cybercrime specialist to look into the situation.
They are asking everyone to keep their dispatch lines clear for emergencies and do not report the photos.